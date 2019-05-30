10-month-old dies after choking on pine cone at daycare in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WOLO/WTVD/WRAL) – Raleigh Police Department says a 10-month-old baby choked to death on a pine cone at a daycare on Wednesday.

Authorities say the incident happened before 11 a.m. at a daycare called A Hug A Day on Adcox Place.

WRAL reports that the grandmother of 10-month-old Areon Ellington says she got a call from the daycare about the baby choking on a pine cone while playing outside.

According to WTVD, authorities say the baby’s death was ruled accidental.

Investigators say no charges have been filed so far.

WRAL also reports the Division of Child Development and Early Education says the daycare has had violations in the past.

Officials say the violations included hazardous items found on the property, health assessment filing issues and daily schedules not being maintained.

This incident remains under investigation.