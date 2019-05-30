Five Points Association listed on register of Historic Places

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Five Points Association is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Five Points was largely developed between 1919 and 1967 and is historically Columbia’s first suburban retail shopping center.

The historic district includes 74 “resources”, mostly buildings dating from the 1920s through 1940s.

Five Points is joining more than 1,400 National Register listings in South Carolina, including the South Carolina State House, Fort Sumter National Monument and Orangeburg’s downtown.

A historic preservation grant from the Richland County Conservation Commission funded the research and writing of the nomination.