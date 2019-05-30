Heat Safety: Heat Stroke warning signs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As we deal with the unseasonably hot weather, experts say it is important to be able to spot the signs of heat stroke.

Palmetto Health Richland officials say symptoms include everything from sluggishness to hallucinations and loss of consciousness.

According to the Mayo Clinic if you see someone exhibiting those symptoms, get them out of the sun, offer fluids–not alcohol or caffeine, place victim in a cool bath or shower, and ask them to rest in a cool place.