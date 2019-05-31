Music, sun, and a million (or so) boats – Drift Jam 2019 is here

Tyler Ryan gets a preview of Drift Jam Flotilla Music Festival 2019

LAKE MURRAY SC (WOLO)-For the sixth summer, a stack of bands and thousands of lovers of music and lake will descend on the area of Spence Island for a day of live entertainment and fund raising with the Drift Jam Flotilla Music Festival. According to the Drift Jam Chair Harrison Spears, the charity of choice for this year’s event is the SC 9/11 First Responders Foundation and the SC First Responders Memorial.

Spears says that the music lineup kicks off Saturday morning at 11:00 with Shelby Ray, followed by King Vulture, Joal Rush, Cravin’ Melon, Outshyne, and headliner Corey Smith, throughout the afternoon.

There is no charge for attendees, but donations will be accepted, and other funds have been raised by sponsorships for the charity that supports First Responders (Police, Fire, EMS, and Military members in the Midlands).

You can learn more HERE.