For the Health of It: The Ins and Outs of Gout

Tyler Ryan learns about the affliction gout from Hima Dalal

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–According to Vital Energy Found Hima Dalal, Gout is a form of arthritis, characterized by severe pain, inflammation and tenderness in the joints. Pain and inflammation occur due to uric acid deposition in the joints. More than 8 million Americans suffer from acute/ chronic gout, per CDC.

The most common joints effected by gout are the toes, fingers, elbows, knees and ankles. Physical and Occupational Therapy can help to alleviate pain, increase range of motion, decrease inflammation, and increase strength in the joints and muscles. Ultrasound, low level laser treatment, manual therapy, myofascial release and progressive resistive exercises are also very beneficial for early recovery and help prevent permanent damage in order to prevent the need for serious medical treatment.

Avoiding foods that are high in pectin, which is responsible for high uric acid levels helps to reduce triggers of a gout attack. Things such as red meat, organ meat and beer could be triggers for people with gout. Keep yourself hydrated and nourished and seek early help with your Physical and Occupational Therapists is highly recommended.

