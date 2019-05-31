How do Hurricanes Get Their Names?

Hurricane season starts tomorrow. We already know the names that will be given for each storm because they are on a list. There are actually 6 lists that rotate through every 6 years. When a storm is deemed significant enough (like Hugo or Katrina) then the name gets removed from the list and replaced with a new one. But where do the names come from? The World Meteorological Organization comes up with the names. Here’s the list for 2019 as well as the list for the next 6 years.