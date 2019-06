Lyft will start offering more pronoun options for LGBTQ riders

(CNN) – One rideshare company is showing support to the LGBTQ community.

Lyft will now offer pronoun options to rider profiles to help drivers better address customers.

The pronouns include: he, she, they, “prefer not to say” or “my pronoun isn’t listed.”

Lyft claims to be the first rideshare company in the United States to offer pronoun options and is even offering its transgender drivers $200 for name changing fees.