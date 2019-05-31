Police: Teen charged in the fatal shooting death of 19-year-old

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – The Sumter Police Department has charged a 17-year-old in connection with a fatal shooting of a 19-year-old on Thursday in the 500 block of S. Lafayette Drive in Sumter.

Darius Funches-McClam, 17, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor after turning himself into police on Friday afternoon.

Fuches-McClam remains at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Officers responded on Thursday just after 2 p.m. to reports of a person shot. On arrival, officers found 19-year-old Nyquan Samuels, of Sumter, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Samuels was airlifted to the hospital where he later died.

Based on information gathered by the Sumter Police Department, they have determined the shooting to be accidental.

An investigation continues and more charges may be forthcoming.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.