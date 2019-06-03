CJ Spiller, Jim Carlen on 2020 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

2020 FBS PLAYER CANDIDATE CAPSULE BIOS Flozell Adams, Michigan State-Offensive Tackle-1997 First Team All-American and Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year…Three-time All-Big Ten performer who helped Spartans to three consecutive bowl appearances…Helped running backs rush for more than 100 yards in 21 games throughout career and allowed only two QB sacks in 1997 season. Morten Andersen, Michigan State-Placekicker-1981 First Team All-American who left MSU as the Big Ten’s all-time leader in field goals (45)…Set still-standing conference record with 63-yard field goal in 1981 and was a three-time All-Big Ten performer…Led the Spartans in scoring for three seasons. Aaron Beasley, West Virginia-Defensive Back-1995 consensus First Team All-American led the nation in INTs (10) in 1994…Two-time First Team All-Big East selection who led WVU to an undefeated regular season and a 1993 Big East title…19 career INTs and holds two of the top five single-season PBU performances in Mountaineer history. Eric Bieniemy, Colorado-Running Back-1990unanimous First Team All-American and finished third in 1990 Heisman voting…Played in two national championships, leading Buffs to 1990 national title…Two-time All-Big Eight pick, still holding eight CU records. Jerome Brown, Miami (Fla.)-Defensive Tackle-1986 unanimous First Team All-American and finalist for both the Outland and Lombardi trophies as senior…Helped Canes to four consecutive New Year’s Day bowl games…Ranks 10th in school history with 21 career sacks. Lomas Brown, Florida-Offensive Tackle-1984 consensus First Team All-American and two-time All-SEC performer…Led Gators to three consecutive bowl berths and top 10 national final rankings in 1983 and 1984…Recipient of Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the SEC’s top blocker in 1984. Larry Burton, Purdue-Split End-First Team All-American and Outstanding College Athlete of America in 1974 and a First Team All-Big Ten selection…Led the team in receiving in both 1973 and 1974…Named team captain and team MVP in 1974. Keith Byars, Ohio State-Running Back-Unanimous First Team All-American and Heisman Trophy runner-up who led nation in rushing (1,764), all-purpose yards (2,441) and scoring (144) in 1984…1984 Big Ten MVP and two-time All-Big Ten selection…Ranks fifth all-time at OSU with 4,369 career all-purpose yards and 3,200 career rushing yards. Gregg Carr, Auburn-Linebacker-1984 consensus First Team All-American and NFF National Scholar-Athlete…Three-time First Team All-SEC selection and 1984 SEC Lineman of the Year…Twice led Auburn in tackles, helping the Tigers to the 1983 SEC title and three consecutive bowl wins. Mark Carrier, USC-Defensive Back-Two-time First Team All-American (1988-89) – unanimous in 1989… Jim Thorpe Award winner (1989)…Two-time First Team All-Conference selection…Led the Pac-10 in interceptions in 1989 with seven. Kevin Carter, Florida-Defensive End-1994 consensus First Team All-American who led the Gators to four-straight bowl games…Three-time All-SEC performer who helped Florida to SEC titles in 1991, 1993 and 1994… Ranks in the top 10 all-time at Florida with 21.8 sacks and 42.5 TFL in career. Matt Cavanaugh, Pittsburgh-Quarterback-1977 First Team All-American who led the Panthers to a 1976 national title…Led Pitt to three consecutive bowl wins, earning MVP honors in the 1977 Sugar and 1977 Gator bowls…Finished Pitt career ranked second all-time (behind only Tony Dorsett) with 3,916 career yards of total offense. Dallas Clark, Iowa-Tight End-2002 unanimous First Team All-American and winner of the Mackey Award as the nation’s best tight end…Two-time All-Big Ten selection who helped Iowa to a share of the 2002 Big Ten title and its first-ever 11-win season (2002)…Holds record for longest pass reception in school history (95 yards). Marco Coleman, Georgia Tech-Linebacker-1991 First Team All-America pick…Two-time First Team All-ACC, leading Jackets to the national championship and an 11-0-1 record in 1990…28 career sacks rank 14th all-time in ACC history. Tim Couch, Kentucky-Quarterback-1998 consensus First Team All-American who finished fourth in Heisman voting in 1998 and ninth in 1997…1998 SEC Player of the Year who led Cats to first win over Alabama in 75 years…Set seven NCAA, 14 SEC and 26 school records. Eric Crouch, Nebraska-Quarterback-2001 Heisman, Walter Camp and Davey O’Brien Award winner who led Huskers to 2001 national title game at the Rose Bowl…Finished career as NCAA record holder for career rushing TDs by a quarterback (59)…Led team to 42-9 record and four bowl berths. Brad Culpepper, Florida-Defensive Tackle-1991 consensus First Team All-American and recipient of the NFF Campbell Trophy® as the nation’s top scholar-athlete…Two-time All-SEC selection who led Gators to first-ever SEC title in 1991…Ranks sixth all-time at Florida with 47.5 career TFL, a school record among defensive lineman. Eric Dickerson, SMU-Running Back-Named unanimous First Team All-American and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1982…Twice named SWC Player of the Year, he holds 14 SMU records including career rushing yards (4,450). Glenn Dorsey, LSU-Defensive Tackle-Two-time First Team All-American, earning unanimous honors in 2007…Led the Tigers to a national title at the 2008 Sugar Bowl after taking home the Lombardi, Nagurski and Outland trophies…2007 SEC Defensive Player of the Year who helped LSU finish no lower than No. 5 nationally his last three seasons. Tim Dwight, Iowa-Kick Returner/Wide Receiver-Two-time First Team All-American, earning consensus honors in 1997… First Team All-Big Ten who placed seventh in 1997 Heisman Trophy voting…Finished career as Big Ten’s leader in punt return yardage (1,102). Jumbo Elliott, Michigan-Offensive Tackle- Two-time First Team All-American (consensus-’87)… Two-time All-Big Ten First Team selection and member of 1986 Big Ten Co-Champions…Paved the way for Jamie Morris, who had three-straight 1,000-yard seasons. Kevin Faulk, LSU-Running Back-1996 First Team All-American who finished career ranked fourth in NCAA history in all-purpose yards (6,833)…Three-time First Team All-SEC selection and 1995 SEC Freshman of the Year…Set 11 school records during career and became first LSU back to average 100 yards per game during entire career. David Fulcher, Arizona State-Defensive Back-Two-time First Team All-American, earning consensus honors in both 1984 and 1985…Three-time All-Pac-10 selection who led ASU to 1985 Holiday Bowl berth…Recorded 14 interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, and 286 tackles in career. Moe Gardner, Illinois-Defensive Tackle-Two-time First Team All-American (unanimous-’89, consensus-’90)…1990 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and 1989 Big Ten Lineman of the Year…Three-time First Team All-Conference pick and set school record for career TFL (57). Tony Gonzalez, California-Tight End-1996 consensus First Team All-American and First Team All-Pac-10 selection…Holds Cal record for receptions in a bowl game (9 in 1996 Aloha Bowl)…Posted 89 receptions for 1,302 yards and eight touchdowns during career. Dan Hampton, Arkansas-Defensive Tackle-1978 First Team All-American and two-time All-SWC selection…Named 1978 Houston Post Outstanding Player of the Year in the SWC, recording 18 TFL during his senior campaign…Helped Hogs beat No. 19 Georgia in 1976 Cotton Bowl and No. 2 Oklahoma in 1978 Orange Bowl. Jason Hanson, Washington State-Placekicker-Two-time First Team All-American, earning unanimous honors in 1989…Holds numerous NCAA, conference and school records, including longest field goal without a tee (62 yards) and career field goals of 40 yards or more (39)…Four-time All-Pac-10 selection and 1991 NFF National Scholar-Athlete. Byron Hanspard, Texas Tech-Running Back-1996 unanimous First Team All-American and recipient of the Doak Walker Award…Tech’s all-time leader in rushing (4,219) who tied NCAA record by reaching 1,000-yard mark by fifth game of 1996 season…Three-time All-Big 12 selection, helping Red Raiders to first Cotton Bowl since 1938. Marcus Harris, Wyoming-Wide Receiver-Two-time First Team All-American, earning consensus honors as a senior…1996 Biletnikoff Award winner who finished ninth in Heisman Trophy voting and twice led the nation in receiving yards per game…1996 WAC Offensive Co-Player of the Year who set NCAA record with 4,518 career receiving yards. Marvin Harrison, Syracuse-Kick Returner/Wide Receiver-1995 First Team All-American as a kick returner and 1995 Big East Special Teams Player of the Year…Three-time All-Big East selection who set a conference record with a 94-yard punt return for a TD in 1995…Left Syracuse as the school’s all-time receiving leader (2,718 yards). Jeff Hartings, Penn State-Offensive Lineman-Two-time First Team All-American, earning consensus honors in 1995…Three-time First Team All-Big Ten selection who helped Lions to the 1994 conference title…Leader of an offensive unit that set 14 single-season school records and led the FBS in scoring (47.8 ppg) in 1994). Mike Hass, Oregon State-Wide Receiver-2005 First Team All-American and recipient of the 2005 Biletnikoff Award…Two-time First Team All-Pac-10 selection and first receiver in league history with three 1,000-yard receiving seasons…Led the nation with 139.9 receiving ypg (2005) and holds virtually every Oregon State receiving record. E.J. Henderson, Maryland-Linebacker-Only two-time consensus First Team All-American in Terps history…2002 Bednarik and Butkus award winner who helped Maryland to an Orange Bowl berth and No. 11 final ranking…2001 ACC Player of the Year and two-time ACC Defensive Player of the Year, leading Terps to the 2001 ACC title. Josh Heupel, Oklahoma-Quarterback-2000 consensus First Team All-American and Walter Camp Player of the Year…2000 Heisman Trophy runner-up who led the Sooners to a national title at the 2001 Orange Bowl…2000 Big 12 Player of the Year who left OU with virtually every school passing record despite only playing two seasons. Craig Heyward, Pittsburgh-Running Back-1987 consensus First Team All-American who led the nation in rushing his final season and finished fifth in Heisman voting…Left Pitt as the second-leading rusher in school history (behind only Tony Dorsett) with 3,086 career rushing yards…Rushed for at least 100 yards in every game of 1987 season. Steve Hutchinson, Michigan-Offensive Lineman-2000 unanimous First Team All-American who led the Wolverines to four bowl wins, including the 1997 National Championship at the Rose Bowl…One of only seven players in conference history to be named a four-time First Team All-Big Ten selection…Three-time Big Ten champion. Larry Jacobson, Nebraska-Defensive Tackle-1971 consensus First Team All-American and Outland Trophy recipient…Led Huskers to back-to-back national titles and three-consecutive conference championships…1971 All-Big Eight performer who led Nebraska to a 33-2-1 record during career. Ernie Jennings, Air Force-Wide Receiver-1970 consensus First Team All-American, finishing eighth in 1970 Heisman Trophy voting…Led Air Force to 1971 Sugar Bowl berth… Holds every single-season and career receiving record at Air Force. E.J. Junior, Alabama-Defensive End-1980 unanimous First Team All-American and member of two national championship teams (1978, 1979)…Three-time First Team All-SEC selection and 1980 SEC Lineman of the Year, who led Tide to two conference titles…Member of fabled goal-line stand defense vs. Penn State in 1979 Sugar Bowl. James Laurinaitis, Ohio State-Linebacker-Three-time First Team All-American (consensus-2006, 2008; unanimous-2007)…Two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year who led the Buckeyes to two national championship games and four consecutive conference titles…2007 Butkus and 2006 Nagurski recipient, leading OSU in tackles three-straight seasons. Greg Lewis, Washington-Running Back-1990 First Team All-American and Doak Walker award winner… Named Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year in 1990, leading Huskies to 1990 conference title… Finished seventh in 1990 Heisman voting and recorded 15, 100-yard games. Ray Lewis, Miami (Fla.)-Linebacker-1995 First Team All-American and Butkus Award runner-up…Led Canes to Fiesta and Orange bowl appearances and ranks sixth all-time at Miami with 388 career tackles…Two-time First Team All-Big East performer who twice led the league in tackles. Todd Lyght, Notre Dame-Defensive Back-Two-time First Team All-American, earning unanimous honors in 1989 and consensus laurels in 1990…Led Irish to 1988 National Championship and perfect 12-0 season as well as national title game appearance in 1991 Orange Bowl…Thorpe Award finalist who posted 11 career interceptions. Bobby Majors, Tennessee-Defensive Back-1971 unanimous First Team All-American who led Vols to wins in 1971 Sugar Bowl and 1972 Liberty Bowl… Two-time First Team All-SEC selections still holds conference and school record with 10 INTs in 1971…Set Tennessee records for career punt returns (117) and career punt return yardage (1,163). Ed McCaffrey, Stanford-Wide Receiver-1990 First Team All-American and two-time Stanford MVP…1990 First Team All-Pac-10 receiver who led the Cardinal in receiving yards three-of-four years…Ranks in the top 10 all-time at Stanford with 146 career receptions and 2,333 career receiving yards. Cade McNown, UCLA-Quarterback-1998 Consensus First Team All-American and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award recipient…1998 Pac-10 Co-Offensive Player of the Year who led UCLA to consecutive Pac-10 titles in 1997 (shared) and 1998…Holds numerous school records. Mark Messner, Michigan-Defensive Tackle-1988 unanimous First Team All-American who was a Lombardi Award finalist…1988 Big Ten Player of the Year and four-time First Team All-Big Ten selection…Led Wolverines to four bowl berths and named MVP of 1985 Fiesta Bowl. Pete Mitchell, Boston College-Tight End-Two-time First Team All-American, earning consensus honors in 1994…Two-time First Team All-Big East performer, leading the conference in catches his last two seasons…Ranks second all-time at BC in career receptions (190) and third all-time in career receiving yards (2,388). Corey Moore, Virginia Tech-Defensive Lineman-Two-time First Team All-American (1999-unanimous) and winner of the 1999 Lombardi and Nagurski awards…Two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year led Hokies to 2000 National Championship Game…Leader of Hokies famed “Lunch Pail Defense” that led the nation in rushing defense (85.0 ypg). Dan Morgan, Miami (Fla.)-Linebacker-2000 unanimous First Team All-American and first player to sweep the Butkus, Bednarik and Nagurski awards in one season…2000 Big East Defensive Player of the Year and three-time First Team All-Big East selection…Canes all-time leader in tackles (532) who started a school-record 45 games. Ken Norton Jr., UCLA-Linebacker-1987 First Team All-American, leading Bruins to four consecutive bowl wins… Member of the 1985 conference championship team… Led team in tackles in 1986 (106) and in 1987 (125) and ranks sixth in school history with 339 career tackles. Leslie O’Neal, Oklahoma State-Defensive Tackle-Two-time First Team All-American, earning unanimous honors in 1985…Three-time All-Big Eight selection and 1984 Big Eight Defensive Player of the Year, who led Pokes to three-straight bowl berths…Left OSU as school leader in career sacks (34), career TFL (47) and single-season sacks (16). Carson Palmer, USC-Quarterback-2002 consensus First Team All-American and Heisman Trophy recipient…2002 Pac-10 Co-Offensive Player of the Year who set conference/school career records for total offense (11,621 yds) and passing yards (11,818)…Led USC to a share of the 2002 Pac-10 title and first 11-win season since 1979. Julius Peppers, North Carolina-Defensive End-2001 unanimous First Team All-American and winner of the 2001 Bednarik and Lombardi awards…2001 Chevrolet Defensive Player of the Year who finished 10th in Heisman Trophy voting…Two-time First Team All-ACC selection, leading the conference in TFL (24) and sacks (15) in 2000. Anthony Poindexter, Virginia-Defensive Back-Two-time First Team All-American, earning consensus honors in 1998…Three-time All-ACC pick and 1998 ACC Defensive Player of the Year…Holds five school records and finished career with 342 tackles and 12 interceptions. David Pollack, Georgia-Defensive Lineman-Three-time First Team All-American (consensus in 2002, 2004) and recipient of the 2004 Lombardi and Bednarik awards…Two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year who led Bulldogs to consecutive SEC title games…UGA’s all-time leader in sacks (36) and tackles for loss (58.5). Antwaan Randle El, Indiana-Quarterback-2001 First Team All-American…First player in FBS history to pass for 6,000 yards and rush for 3,000 yards in career…Rushed for more yards than any QB in FBS history upon conclusion of career. Simeon Rice, Illinois-Linebacker-Two-time First Team All-American and three-time First Team All-Big Ten selection…Holds conference and school record for career sacks (44.5) and Illini record for career tackles for loss (69)…Set school record for single-season sacks (16). Ron Rivera, California-Linebacker-1983 consensus First Team All-American…Lombardi Award finalist in 1983 and named East-West Shrine Game Most Valuable Player…Selected as Pac-10 Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 1983…Led team in tackles from 1981-83. Rashaan Salaam, Colorado-Tailback-1994 unanimous First Team All-American and Heisman Trophy winner…1994 Walter Camp Player of the Year and Doak Walker Award recipient… 1994 Big Eight Offensive Player of the Year who led nation in rushing, scoring and all-purpose yards. Chris Samuels, Alabama-Offensive Tackle-1999 unanimous First Team All-American and Outland Trophy recipient…Two-time First Team All-SEC selection who led the Tide to a 1999 conference title…SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner who did not allow a sack the entire 1999 season and blocked for 1,000-yard rusher Shawn Alexander. Larry Seivers, Tennessee-Wide Receiver-Two-time consensus First Team All-American in 1975 and 1976…Two-time First Team All-SEC selection…Currently ranks sixth in Tennessee history in career reception yardage (1,924) and seventh in career receptions (117). Kenneth Sims, Texas-Defensive Tackle-Two-time First Team All-American (1980-consensus, 1981-unanimous) and recipient of the 1981 Lombardi Award…Finished eighth in 1981 Heisman Trophy voting and led Longhorns to four bowl berths…Two-time First Team All-SWC performer who ranks fourth in school history with 29 career sacks. Justin Smith, Missouri-Defensive Lineman-2000 First Team All-American who also earned Freshman All-America honors in 1998…Two-time First Team All-Big 12 selection who is Mizzou’s all-time leader in career (50) and single-season (24 in 2000) TFL…Graduated as the Tigers’ career leader in sacks (22.5), now ranking fourth all-time. C.J. Spiller, Clemson-Running Back/Kick Returner-2009 unanimous First Team All-America kick returner, also earning Second Team All-America honors as a running back the same year…2009 ACC Player of the Year who set 31 Clemson records by career’s end…Career all-purpose yards (7,588) ranks first all-time in ACC annals and fourth all-time in NCAA history. Aaron Taylor, Notre Dame-Offensive Tackle-Two-time First Team All-American, earning consensus honors in ’92 and unanimous in ’93… 1993 Lombardi Award winner and named College Interior Lineman of the Year by Touchdown Club of Columbus (Ohio)…Led Irish to four bowl games. Dennis Thurman, USC-Defensive Back-Two-time First Team All-American who led Trojans to four consecutive postseason wins, including the 1974 National Championship at the Rose Bowl…Two-time all-conference selection who helped USC to two Pac-10 titles. Andre Tippett, Iowa-Defensive End-1981 consensus First Team All-American who led Hawkeyes to 1982 Rose Bowl berth, its first bowl game since 1959…Two-time First Team All-Big Ten performer, leading Iowa to 1981 Big Ten championship…Holds Iowa record for TFL yardage (153 yards/20 TFL). Troy Vincent, Wisconsin-Defensive Back-1991 First Team All-American and runner-up for the 1991 Thorpe Award…Two-time All-Big Ten selection and 1991 Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Year…Finished career as Wisconsin’s leader in punt return yards (773) and passes defended (31). Chris Ward, Ohio State-Offensive Tackle-Two-time First Team All-American (consensus-’76, unanimous-’77)…Three-time First Team All-Big Ten selection who helped Buckeyes to at least a share of four conference titles…Blocked for Archie Griffin during second Heisman Trophy-winning campaign. Michael Westbrook, Colorado-Wide Receiver-1994 consensus First Team All-American who led Buffs to four bowl berths and four top 20 finishes…Two-time All-Big Eight performer, leading CU to a share of the 1991 league title…Still holds eight school records and caught a 64-yard game-winning pass in the 1994 “Miracle at Michigan.” Zach Wiegert, Nebraska-Offensive Tackle-1994 unanimous First Team All-American and winner of the Outland Trophy…Led Huskers to 1994 National Championship and 1993 National Championship game appearance…Three-time All-Big Eight selection who led Nebraska to league titles every year of career. Roy Williams, Oklahoma-Defensive Back-2001 unanimous First Team All-American who took home the 2001 Nagurski and Thorpe awards…Led Sooners to the first 13-win season in program history and a national championship (2000)…2001 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year ranks in the conference’s top 10 all-time in pass deflections (44). Al Wilson, Tennessee-Linebacker-1998 consensus First Team All-American who led the Vols to the inaugural BCS national title in 1998…Helped Tennessee to four postseason berths and four AP top 10 finishes…Two-time All-SEC performer led Vols to consecutive SEC titles (1997, 1998) and only lost three conference games in career. Steve Wisniewski, Penn State-Offensive Guard-1988 First Team All-American…Member of 1986 12-0 national championship team…Helped Blair Thomas rush for 1,414 yards and 11 touchdowns in 1987 and D.J. Dozier attain First Team All-America honors in 1986. Elmo Wright, Houston-Wide Receiver-1970 consensus First Team All-American who earned Second Team honors in 1969 and Honorable Mention honors in 1968…Set an NCAA single-season record of eight TD receptions of 50 yards or more (1968)…Still holds Houston career records for all-purpose yards per play (21.0 avg.) and yards per reception (21.9 avg.). 2020 FBS COACH CANDIDATE CAPSULE BIOS Larry Blakeney-Troy (1991-2014)-All-time winningest coach in Sun Belt Conference history…Four-time conference Coach of the Year who led the Trojans to eight conference titles (5 – Sun Belt, 3 – Southland) and seven FCS playoff appearances in eight seasons…Led Troy to four bowl games, including wins at the 2006 and 2010 New Orleans Bowl. Jim Carlen-West Virginia (1966-69), Texas Tech (1970-74), South Carolina (1975-81)-Led teams to eight bowl games and 13 winning seasons in 16 years as head coach…1973 National Coach of the Year…Three-time Southwest Conference Coach of the Year… Coached Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers at South Carolina. Pete Cawthon Sr.-Austin College [Texas] (1923-27), Texas Tech (1930-40)-Led Tech to four Border Conference titles in 11 seasons at the helm…Led 1938 team to 10-0 regular season and the school’s first-ever Cotton Bowl appearance…Boasts highest win percentage (69.3) among Tech coaches with terms of three years or more. Billy Jack Murphy-Memphis (1958-71)-Winningest coach in Memphis history, including an unbeaten season in 1963…Named National Coach of the Year in 1963 by the Detroit News and Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year three-of-four seasons from 1968-71…Took Memphis to its first-ever bowl game and is a member of the Tennessee, Mississippi State, and Memphis halls of fame. Darryl Rogers-Cal State East Bay [formerly Cal State Hayward] (1965), Fresno State (1966-72), San Jose State (1973-75), Michigan State (1976-79), Arizona State (1980-84)-Took Fresno State to two bowl games…Achieved an unprecedented national ranking at San Jose State…Named Big Ten Coach of the Year in 1977 and National Coach of the Year by Sporting News in 1978…Won the Big Ten title in 1978. 2020 DIVISIONAL PLAYER CANDIDATE CAPSULE BIOS Ashley Ambrose, Mississippi Valley State-Defensive Back-1991 First Team All-American and First Team All-SWAC selection…Named SWAC Defensive Back and Return Specialist of the Year in 1991…Led nation in punt returns during senior campaign. Archie Amerson, Northern Arizona-Running Back-Named First Team All-American in 1996…Finished as school’s all-time career rushing leader despite only playing two seasons (3,196 yards)…1996 Walter Payton Award recipient as Division I-AA’s most outstanding offensive player… Led NAU to its first-ever I-AA playoff appearance. Rick Bealer, Lycoming (Pa.)-Defensive Back-Two-time First Team All-American who led Lyco to a berth in the 1990 NCAA Division III National Championship…Ranks second in DIII history with 31 career interceptions and still holds DIII record with 48 punt returns in 1989 season…Four-time All-Middle Atlantic Conference selection, earning first team honors his last three seasons. Rennie Benn, Lehigh-Wide Receiver-Named First Team All-American in 1985…Currently ranks second in NCAA Division I-AA history in touchdown receptions (44), behind only Jerry Rice…Ranks seventh in Division I-AA history in career receiving yards (3,662). Bill Borchert, Mount Union (Ohio)-Quarterback-Two-time First Team All-American who led Mount Union to consecutive national titles in 1996-97…1997 recipient of Gagliardi Trophy and three-time First Team All-OAC selection… Still holds multiple NCAA, conference and school records and boasts 14,482 career passing yards. John Bothe, Augustana (Ill.)-Center-Named First Team All-American in 1988…One of three finalists for the 1988 NCAA Division III Player of the Year Award…Three-time First Team All-Conference selection (1986-88)…Helped Augustana to a 45-3-1 record. Carl Boyd, Northern Iowa-Running Back-Named First Team All-American in 1987…Selected First Team All-Conference and Offensive Player of the Year in 1987…In 1987, he was Conference Player of the Week four times…Two-time team captain…Totaled 2,735 career rushing yards and 1,987 receiving yards. Vincent Brown, Mississippi Valley State-Linebacker-1987 First Team All-American, leading the NCAA in tackles in 1986 and 1987…Set NCAA All-Divisions record with 570 career tackles…Two-time All-SWAC selection who led MVSU in tackles his last three seasons. Joe Campbell, Middle Tennessee State-Running Back-Two-time First Team All-America selection (1990-91)…A three-time First Team All-Conference pick, he was named OVC Player of the Year in 1990…Led the team in rushing all four years. William Campbell, Western Colorado-Defensive Back-Two-time First Team All-America selection (1978-79)…Set school record for interceptions in a season with seven in 1979…Led the team in tackles his senior year with 84. Vin Carioscia, Franklin & Marshall (Pa.)-Offensive Tackle-Two-time First Team All-American and First Team All-Conference selection (1981-82)…Named First Team All-ECAC in 1982…Four-year letterman and a three-year starter. Peter Catan, Eastern Illinois-Defensive End-Two-time First Team All-America selection (1979-80)…Member of the 1978 Division II National Championship team…Holds school record for quarterback sacks in a game (six), season (21) and career (47). Steve Cockerham, Akron-Linebacker-Two-time First Team All-America selection (1976-77)…Concluded career as the school’s all-time leader in tackles with 715…Led Akron to 1976 Division II Championship Game. Bruce Collie, Texas-Arlington-Offensive Tackle-Named First Team All-American in 1984…Led UTA to 1981 Southland Conference title…Three-time All-SLC selection…Played six seasons in the NFL with San Francisco and Philadelphia. Tom Collins, Indianapolis (Ind.)-Defensive Back-Named First Team All-American in 1985…All-time college football leader in career interceptions (37), representing all levels of the NCAA. Ray Condren, Gettysburg (Pa.)-Running Back-Two-time First Team All-American, All-ECAC and All-Conference selection (1983-84)…Finished second in rushing in Division III in 1984…Named ECAC Division III Player of the Year in 1984. Mark Cotney, Cameron (Okla.)-Defensive Back-Named First Team NAIA All-American and All-Conference in 1974…Amassed 132 career tackles and seven interceptions in two seasons at Cameron. Case deBruijn, Idaho State-Punter-Named First Team All-American in 1981…Twice led the nation in punting (1980-81) and was twice the runner up (1978-79)…Season average of 45.9 in 1981 is third all-time in I-AA. Parnell Dickinson, Mississippi Valley State-Quarterback-1975 First Team All-American and Pittsburgh Courier National Player of the Year…Four-time All-SWAC selection and conference Player of the Year as a senior…Finished career as SWAC’s all-time leader in total offense (7,442 yards). William Dillon, Virginia Union-Free Safety-Three-time First Team All-America selection (1980-82)…Tallied 16 interceptions in 1983…1983 Black College Player of the Year…Two-time First Team All-Conference selection and Player of the Year (1981-82). Al Dorenkamp, Central (Iowa)-Linebacker-Named First Team All-American in 1974…Two-time First Team All-Conference selection (1973-74)…Captained Central to a perfect 11-0 mark and the Division III National Championship in 1974. John Dorsey, Connecticut-Linebacker-Named First Team All-American in 1983…Led the team in tackles from 1981-83…Two-time Yankee Conference Defensive Player of the Year (1982-83). Karl Douglas, Texas A&M-Kingsville-Quarterback-Led Javelinas to back-to-back NAIA national titles in 1969-70 as well as four consecutive conference championships…First player to be named most valuable back in the NAIA championship game in consecutive years. Chuck Downey, Stony Brook-Safety-1987 First Team All-America selection…Recorded 239 tackles and 13 interceptions on defense…First player in Division III history to achieve 1,000 yards on both punt and kickoff returns in a career…Currently holds 12 NCAA Division III records and 23 school records. Tom Ehrhardt, Rhode Island-Quarterback-1985 First Team All-American who led the nation in passing during his final year at URI…Holds nearly every passing record in Rams history and led URI to consecutive 10-3 seasons and national top 10 finishes in 1984-85…1985 Yankee Conference Player of the Year. Keith Elias, Princeton-Running Back-Two-time First Team All-American (1992-93) and 1993 Ivy League Player of the Year…Princeton’s all-time leader in rushing yards (4,208) and rushing touchdowns (49)…Three-time All-Ivy performer who helped the Tigers to the 1992 conference title. Curtis Eller, Villanova-Linebacker-Two-time First Team All-America selection (1991-92) and was named National Defensive Player of the Year by The Sporting News in 1992…A three-time First Team All-Conference selection, he twice earned Yankee Defensive Player of the Year honors. Blake Elliott, Saint John’s (Minn.)-Wide Receiver-Two-time First Team All-American and winner of the 2003 Gagliardi Trophy…Two-time MIAC Player of the Year who holds NCAA All-Divisions record of 47 consecutive games with a reception…Led SJU to 2003 DIII national title and owns 29 school records. Richard Erenberg, Colgate-Running Back-Named First Team All-American in 1983…Broke 12 Division I-AA records…Selected as ECAC Player of the Year in 1983…All-time leading rusher in Colgate history…Two-time recipient of the Andy Kerr Award signifying Colgate’s MVP (1982-83). Jahri Evans, Bloomsburg (Pa.)-Offensive Lineman-2005 First Team All-American who also earned Second Team All-America honors as a junior…Two-time Division II Player of the Year finalist and three-time First Team All-PSAC East selection…Helped Huskies to the 2005 PSAC East title and an NCAA playoff berth. John Fitzgerald, Central Oklahoma-Offensive Guard-First Team All-American who blocked for two 1,000-yard rushers in 1998…Led UCO to 1998 undefeated season and No. 1 final ranking…Only three-time All-American since UCO joined NCAA. Bernard Ford, Central Florida-Wide Receiver-Named First Team All-American and 1987 Harlon Hill Trophy Finalist…Ranks in Top 10 of 14 UCF records, ranking first in receiving yards in a season (1,403), all-purpose yards per game (188) and average yards per catch in career (21.8). Duane Fritz, Chadron State (Neb.)-Punter-Named First Team NAIA All-American in 1975…Led NAIA II and the conference in punting in 1975…Averaged 42.3 yards on 65 punts in 1975. Rick Fry, Occidental (Calif.)-End-Two-time First Team All-American and All-Conference selection (1976-77)…Was the NCAA annual champion for receiving in 1976-77 and set four NCAA receiving records…Member of the Occidental Football Hall of Fame. Bob Gaddis, Mississippi Valley State-Wide Receiver-1974 First Team All-American and Pittsburgh Courier National Receiver of the Year…Named 1970 NAIA Freshman of the Year en route to twice leading the NAIA in yards per catch (1971-72)…Three-time All-SWAC selection led conference in yards per catch all four years. Chris George, Glenville State (W.Va.)-Wide Receiver- Two-time First Team All-America selection and four-time WVIAC pick…Led GSC to Division II National Playoffs in 1993 and ’94…Member of two conference championship teams and held nine national records by career’s end. Don Greco, Western Illinois-Offensive Guard-Named First Team All-American in 1980…Two-time First Team All-Conference selection – winning the conference’s Lineman of the Year award in 1980…A 1980 team captain, he was twice named Western Illinois’ MVP. Don Griffin, Middle Tennessee State-Safety-1985 First Team All-American and Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year…Three-time First Team All-Conference selection…Recorded 210 tackles, 13 career interceptions, and held school record for interceptions in a game (3). Boomer Grigsby, Illinois State-Linebacker-Three-time First Team All-American (2002-04) and FCS career leader in total (550) and solo (325) tackles…Only three-time Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year in league history…No. 2 all-time in FCS averaging 12.50 tackles per game in career. Calvin Harrell, Arkansas State-Running Back-Two-time First Team All-American who led A-State to the 1970 NCAA College Division national title…Three-time First Team All-Southland Conference, three-time SLC champs (1968-70) and two-time Pecan Bowl champs…Holds school record for 100-yard rushing games (18). Ron Hausauer, Jamestown (N.D.)-Offensive Guard-Two-time First Team NAIA All-American and First Team All-Conference (1980-81)…Four-year letterman…Member of the Jamestown College Athletic Hall of Fame. Pat Hauser, Cal State Northridge-Offensive Tackle-Two-time First Team All-American and All-Conference selection (1982-83)… Four-year starter and letterman. Conway Hayman, Delaware-Offensive Guard-Named First Team All-American in 1970…Two-time First Team All-Conference selection (1969-70)…Led team to two conference titles and three Lambert Cup Eastern Championships. Bobby Hedrick, Elon-Running Back-Named First Team All-American in 1980…Ranked second in NCAA history in career rushing yards (5,604), among all divisions, at career’s end (behind only Tony Dorsett). Chris Hegg, Truman State (Mo.)-Quarterback-Named First Team All-American and AFCA Division II Player of the Year in 1985…Two-time conference Offensive Player of the Year (1984-85)…Still holds eight conference records. Bob Heller, Wesleyan (Conn.)-Center-Two-time First Team All-American in 1972-73… Two-time First Team All-ECAC performer who did not allow a sack during career… Key to 1972 offensive unit that set still-standing school record for 1,980 rushing yards in a season. Billy Hess, West Chester (Pa.)-Wide Receiver-1988 First Team All-American and Harlon Hill Trophy finalist…1988 PSAC East Player of the Year and four-time All-PSAC receiver, who also earned all-conference honors as a defensive back in 1988…Led West Chester to PSAC title game appearances in 1986 and 1987. Lynn Hieber, Indiana (Pa.)-Quarterback-Two-time First Team NAIA All-America selection (1974-75)…Won the Division II Total Offense crown in 1975…Selected as ECAC Division II Player of the Year, First Team All-East and First Team All-ECAC in 1975. John Hill, Lehigh-Center-Named First Team All-American in 1971…Recipient of Football Roundup Magazine’s College Division Exemplary Player Award…Named First Team All-ECAC and New York Times All-East in 1971. Rene Ingoglia, Massachusetts-Running Back-Finished career ranked second all-time in FCS history in TDs (54) and as school’s all-time leader in rushing (4,624) and carries (905) among others…First UMass player to average more than 100 ypg rushing in career. Louis Jackson, Cal Poly S.L.O.-Running Back-Two-time First Team All-America selection (1978-80)…Member of the 1980 Division II National Championship team…Holds school records for yards rushing in a career (3,444), season (1,463) and game (267). Terron Jackson, Missouri Southern State-Offensive Tackle-Named First Team NAIA All-American in 1972…Member of school’s Athletic Hall of Fame. John Jurkovic, Eastern Illinois-Defensive End-Two-time First Team All-America selection in 1988 and 1989…Two-time Gateway Defensive Player of the Year who led team to 1986 conference title…Set Gateway record with six sacks in a game and finished career as the conference’s all-time sacks leader (27). Ed Kelley, Hampden-Sydney (Va.)-Defensive End-Two-time First Team All-America selection (1974-75)…Three-time First Team All-Conference pick (1973-75)…Led the defensive unit that gave up only 10.8 points per game in 1975. Bill Kollar, Montana State-Defensive End-1973 First Team All-America selection, earning Second Team All-America accolades in 1972…1972 Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year and first lineman in conference history to earn First Team honors three times…First defensive player to earn Senior Bowl MVP honors (1974).