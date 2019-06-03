NASA time lapse is out of this world

CNN,

Washington, DC (NASA/CNN) —- Take a look at this time lapse video that NASA Astronaut, Nick Hague shared from the International Space Station. The out of this world view, gives you a glimpse at a 30 min trip over the earth, sped up to just 60 seconds.

The birds eye view takes a trek covering the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic. The SpaceX #Dragon Cargo space craft was launched into orbit Monday June 3rd, 2019, and caught a lot of amazing views before it’s ultimate splashdown in the Pacific.

Check out another time lapse image they posted on twitter giving us all another vantage point of a beautiful sunset.

 

 

Categories: Digital Exclusives and Features, National News
Tags: ,
Share

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts