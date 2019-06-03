Oakland drafts Clemson shortstop Logan Davidson in first round

Clemson shortstop Logan Davidson went 29th overall to the Oakland A’s in Monday night’s MLB Draft.

Davidson hit double-digit homes in each of his three seasons with the Tigers, and his switch-hitting ability makes him that much more of an asset.

From MLB.com: Davidson — whose father, Mark, played in parts of six season with the Twins and Astros — can show you three plus tools in his raw power, speed and arm strength. He’s a little bit of a divisive player, because he’s been much more successful with metal bats at Clemson than he has been with wood bats in summer play. Nevertheless, he offers a lot of upside as a switch-hitter with those kind of tools at an up-the-middle position.