Chris Silva works out for Hornets

By: Mike Olson

Former Gamecock basketball star Chris Silva worked out for the Hornets Tuesday in preparation for the upcoming NBA Draft.

This workout marks the third team Silva has worked out with in recent weeks. He has also practiced with the Atlanta Hawks and Minnesota Timberwolves and played in front of NBA scouts at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament Pro Basketball Combine.

In an interview following his workout in Charlotte, Silva talked about what it means to work out for a team so close to his alma mater.

“Since in South Carolina we don’t have an NBA team, the Hornets a pretty much like the home team. It’s like an hour, an hour and 15 minutes away from campus. It feels like home.”

Silva was a threat on both sides of the ball for Carolina. He is 10th in school history in points and sixth in blocks. He was the 2018 co-defensive player of the year and a two-time SEC All-Defensive team selection.

The NBA Draft will be on June 20, however if Silva does not hear his name called, he will have to enter the league as an undrafted free agent.