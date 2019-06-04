Cincinnati Reds draft two Gamecock commits Tuesday

By: Mike Olson

Two Gamecock commits got their name called in day two of the MLB Draft early Tuesday. Tyler Callihan and Ivan Johnson were each selected by the Cincinnati Reds with Callihan going in the third round and Johnson in the fourth.

Callihan was a 2018 Under Armour All-American and a member of USA Baseball’s U18 national team. He was also one of eight players selected to participate in High School Home Run Derby at the MLB All Star Game. In his senior year of high school, the infielder batted .447 with 12 home runs and 36 RBIs.

Callihan was selected 85th overall, though some analysts had him slotted as a top-20 pick, and Baseball America listed him as the 37th best prospect in the draft. Because he went lower than expected, there is speculation as to whether he will be joining the Reds or the Gamecocks next season if his signing bonus is less than expected.

Ivan Johnson, a shortstop junior college commit out of Chipola College who began his career at Georgia, hit .381 last season with 49 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. He was drafted where analysts predicted as he was a projected day two draftee. Johnson was taken with the 114th overall pick.

Both players have until July 15 to either sign with the Reds or join the Carolina baseball program.