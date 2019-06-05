For Tigers drafted Wednesday afternoon

CLEMSON, S.C. – Four 2019 Tigers and two Clemson signees were selected on the third and final day of the MLB draft on Wednesday. The four draftees joined first-round pick Logan Davidson (Athletics) as the five 2019 Tigers chosen in the MLB draft. Clemson’s five draft picks tied for fifth most in the ACC.



On Wednesday, junior catcher Kyle Wilkie was selected in the 12th round (No. 364 overall) by the Pirates, junior righthander Owen Griffith was picked in the 20th round (No. 599 overall) by the Twins, senior infielder/outfielder Grayson Byrd was chosen in the 24th round (No. 732 overall) by the Cubs and senior righthander Brooks Crawford was selected in the 29th round (No. 866 overall) by the Giants,

Wilkie (Cumming, Ga.) hit .307 with six homers, 14 doubles, 41 RBIs, 41 runs, a .385 on-base percentage and five steals in 58 games (56 starts) in 2019. In his career, the two-time All-ACC selection is hitting .307 with 11 homers, one triple, 25 doubles, 86 RBIs, 81 runs, a .400 on-base percentage and seven steals in 144 games (134 starts). He was the first Tiger chosen by the Pirates since 2015 (Eli White).

Griffith (Aiken, S.C.) had a 2-2 record, 5.40 ERA, .230 opponents’ batting average and 41 strikeouts in 30.0 innings pitched over 24 relief appearances in 2019. In his career, he is 3-4 with one save, a 4.55 ERA, .229 opponents’ batting average and 73 strikeouts in 59.1 innings pitched over 48 relief appearances. He was the first Tiger chosen by the Twins since 2018 (Chris Williams).

Byrd (Milton, Ga.) hit .316 with 16 homers, two triples, 16 doubles, 59 RBIs, 49 runs, a .394 on-base percentage and four steals in 61 starts on his way to earning third-team All-America and First-Team All-ACC honors in 2019. In his three-year Tiger career, he batted .287 with 26 homers, three triples, 24 doubles, 105 RBIs, 94 runs, a .357 on-base percentage and 10 steals in 166 games (154 starts). He was the first Tiger chosen by the Cubs since 2018 (Drew Wharton).

Crawford (Bishop, Ga.) was 1-5 with a save, 6.96 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 42.2 innings pitched over 14 appearances (10 starts) in 2019. In his career, he was 16-7 with a 3.94 ERA, two saves, a .258 opponents’ batting average and 137 strikeouts against 58 walks in 192.0 innings pitched over 73 appearances (28 starts). He was the first Tiger chosen by the Giants since 2016 (Alex Bostic).

Two Tiger signees were drafted on Wednesday, joining Nasim Nunez, who was drafted in the second round by the Marlins on Monday, as the three Tiger signees selected in the 2019 draft. On Wednesday, catcher Jonathan French was selected in the 30th round by the Indians and outfielder Dylan Brewer was drafted in the 32nd round by the Giants.