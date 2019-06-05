Former Gamecock quarterback drafted by Miami Marlins

Ex-Gamecock quarterback and outfielder Brandon McIlwain, a member of the Cal football and baseball teams, was taken in the 26th round Wednesday by the Miami Marlins.

McIlwain missed the majority of the 2019 season due to a season-ending foot injury and only played 20 games for the Bears as a redshirt sohpmore, hitting .258 with two home runs and eight RBI.

He split time in 2016 at quarterback with Perry Orth and Jake Bentley, after starting two games early in the season.

The two-sport athlete transferred from USC to Cal in 2017.