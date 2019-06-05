Kerry named freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball

TUCSON, Ariz. – Freshman righthanded pitcher Brett Kerry has been named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball, the newspaper announced this morning (Wednesday, June 5). Kerry becomes the 13th Gamecock to receive that honor by the newspaper and the first since Adam Hill and Braden Webb in 2016.

Kerry, who also was named to the Freshman All-SEC team, ended his rookie season with a 4-1 record and a 2.62 ERA while recording seven saves in 22 appearances and two starts. He has held opponents to a .200 batting average and has 65 strikeouts in 58.1 innings pitched. In the SEC, Kerry was 2-1 with a 2.95 ERA with four saves and 39 strikeouts in 42.2 innings. The freshman helped the Gamecocks get into the SEC Tournament after striking out four and allowing just five hits and two runs in 6.1 innings in a win over No. 5 Mississippi State.

Kerry was a two-time SEC Freshman of the Week (March 4, May 13). He had seven strikeouts in 3.1 innings pitched in a win over Clemson on March 1 and had saves in back-to-back wins against Kentucky on May 10 and 11. He has pitched in three innings or more in 10 appearances, including a career-high 6.1 in the regular-season finale vs. Mississippi State.

The Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America team featured Co-Freshman Players of the Year Ethan Wilson of South Alabama and Aaron Sabato of North Carolina. Mississippi State’s JT Ginn and St. Mary’s Tyler Thornton shared Freshman Co-Pitcher of the Year honors.

South Carolina’s Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-Americans

2019 – Brett Kerry

2016 – Adam Hill , Braden Webb

2014 – Wil Crowe

2013 – Jack Wynkoop

2012 – Grayson Greiner, Jordan Montgomery

2010 – Matt Price

2009 – Jackie Bradley Jr.

2008 – Sam Dyson

2007 – Blake Cooper

2006 – Andrew Crisp, Justin Smoak