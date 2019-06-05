Quartet of Gamecocks taken on day three of NBA Draft

COLUMBIA – Redshirt sophomore Luke Berryhill , junior Reid Morgan and seniors Jacob Olson and Ridge Chapman of the Gamecock baseball team were selected on the final day of the 2019 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft Wednesday.

Berryhill continued a trend of Gamecocks picked by Cincinnati, going in the 13th round to the Reds. Morgan also went in the 13th round to the Seattle Mariners, while Olson was a 26th round pick by the Chicago Cubs. Chapman was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the 34th round.

Berryhill played and started in all 56 games for the Gamecocks this season, leading the team in doubles (15) and RBI (49) while hitting .271 with 12 home runs and eight stolen bases. He threw out 13 runners trying to steal, catching in 53 of South Carolina’s 56 games. He had a team-best 25-game reached base streak this year and had 14 multi-RBI performances. He was 3-for-4 with three runs scored, five RBI and two home runs in a win over Clemson on March 3 and drove in four against Vanderbilt on May 3.

Morgan led the Gamecocks with 14 starts on the mound in 2019, going 4-6 with a 3.80 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 87.2 innings pitched. Morgan earned the win against Clemson on March 3, striking out five and allowing just two earned runs in 6.2 innings. He had a season-high 10 strikeouts in 8.2 innings against Valparaiso on March 9 and pitched seven scoreless frames, allowing just five hits with four punchouts in a 4-0 win over Auburn (March 30). Morgan picked up his fourth win of the year against Kentucky (May 11), striking out eight in six innings of work.

Olson played and started all 56 games for Carolina in 2019, leading the team with 13 home runs to go along with 14 doubles and 37 RBI. The senior had a .502 slugging percentage and was a perfect 8-for-8 in stolen bases. In his three-year career with the Gamecocks, Olson hit .260 with 44 doubles, 31 home runs and 100 RBI. He had 16 multi-hit games and had three multi-home run games his senior season, including a walk-off winner against No. 3 North Carolina State on April 2.

Chapman pitched in the 2019 season opener vs. Liberty, striking out three in 1.2 innings of work, but missed the rest of the season due to injury. He pitched in 16 games with six starts in 2018, striking out 36 batters in 38.1 innings pitched. Chapman was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 17th round of the 2018 MLB Draft before returning to school.

Six signees also were picked on day three of the draft as Andrew Peters (21st round) went to Tampa Bay, Brennan Milone (28th round) was picked by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Noah Myers (30th round) was selected by Toronto, Brannon Jordan (31st round) went to Tampa Bay, Thomas Farr (37th round) was picked by Texas and Jeff Heinrich (40th round) went to San Francisco.

South Carolina Selections in the 2019 MLB Draft

Rd (Pick) Name Team

3 (85) Tyler Callihan* Cincinnati Reds

4 (114) Ivan Johnson* Cincinnati Reds

9 (264) TJ Hopkins Cincinnati Reds

13 (384) Luke Berryhill Cincinnati Reds

13 (396) Reid Morgan Seattle Mariners

21 (638) Andrew Peters* Tampa Bay Rays

26 (792) Jacob Olson Chicago Cubs

28 (851) Brennan Milone* Los Angeles Dodgers

30 (897) Noah Myers* Toronto Blue Jays

31 (938) Brannon Jordan* Tampa Bay Rays

34 (1021) Ridge Chapman Los Angeles Angels

37 (1105) Thomas Farr* Texas Rangers

40 (1196) Jeff Heinrich* San Francisco Giants

* Signee

(NOTE: Only incoming student-athletes that have signed a National Letter-of-Intent are on this list)