A reminder on swimming safety after multiple Midlands drownings

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —As we enter into the warmer months you may find yourself pool side quite a bit.

While it may be the perfect time to relax, its important to keep an eye on your little ones.

ABC Columbia spoke with a local club coach who says there’s no harm in educating yourself and others on basic water safety.

Heath Edwards has some tips for your little ones to keep in mind as well before jumping in any body of water.

Kids should only swim when they are supervised by lifeguards or adults.

swim with a buddy.

swim with a buddy. If you are an inexperienced swimmer, make sure you use a floating device.

Parents should never turn their backs on your kids when they’re in the water.

Getting swimming lessons can help avoid drowning, it’s never too early or too late to learn.