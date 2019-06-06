Apple recalls thousands of wall adapters nationwide over electric shock risk

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Apple is voluntarily recalling more than 800- thousand of their Three Prong Wall Plug Adapters, including their Apple AC World Traveler Adapter Kits after complaints that the adapter can break exposing the metal part of the adapter posing a electric shock risk to those who may use it.

While Apple says they did receive 6 reports of consumers getting shocked after the touching the broken adapter, two of which underwent a medical evaluation, no incidents or injuries have been reported by any US consumers.

The company says a total of 814 thousand of the items were sold in the US and another 81 thousand sold in Canada at Apple stores, online and other electronic stores nationwide. The recalled items were created for use primarily in the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Hong Kong and were also sold with Mac computers and iOS devices.

If you have this product you are asked to stop using it immediately and contact the company for a free replacement.

Consumers can contact the company by calling 800-275-2273 or by visiting their website at the link provided below.

https://www.apple.com