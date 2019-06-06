Deputies investigate a house shooting with kids inside on Vonda Drive

[/caption]

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies are investigating an early morning shooting at a house on the 100 block of Vonda Drive.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 5 a.m. today.

Deputies say they believe multiple shots were fired from the road at the house.

According to investigators, there were four people inside the home during the shooting, two adults and two children.

Deputies say no injuries have been reported.

If you have any information, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.