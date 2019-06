Local expert speaks on South Carolina’s role in D-Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Today marks the 75th anniversary of the largest invasion by air, land, and sea in history, D-Day.

On June 6, 1944, soldiers, planes, and ships from the US, Britain, and Canada stormed the Nazi-occupied French beaches of Normandy.

ABC Columbia News spoke with an historian at the South Carolina State Museum, who says much of D-Day was planned right here in South Carolina.