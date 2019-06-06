Obamas to produce exclusive podcasts for Spotify

(AP) – Former President Barack Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama have signed a multi-year deal to start working with Spotify to produce podcasts.

The couple will develop, produce, and lend their voices on a on a number of topics.

The Obama’s formed their production company “Higher Ground Productions” in 2018 with the goal foster diverse voices in the entertainment business.

They are also busy working with Netflix to produce original scripted, unscripted and documentary series and films.

Michelle Obama says she hopes they can help people connect emotionally and open their hearts and minds.