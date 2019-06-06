Sumter Police say drowning of 5 year old at hotel pool accidental

SUMTER, SC (WOLO)–– Sumter Police say they have determined that the death of a 5 year-old girl, who was playing with family and friends at a hotel pool, is accidental.

According to police, after an investigation, which included witness statements, surveillance video footage and initial autopsy results, the department concluded the death of Faith Gilmore was the result of a tragic accident and no charges are forthcoming

Officers say they met with the family to discuss the facts and circumstances in

the case.

According to Police, First responders were called to the Econo Lodge on North Washington Street

once the 5-year-old was found unresponsive in the hotel’s pool at about 5 p.m. Saturday.

Police say Gilmore was there with relatives and family friends. Anywhere from 20 to 30 or more children and adults were in and around the pool leading up to the incident, say police.

Police say video footage shows adults were present and that several individuals were within arms’ reach of the child when it was discovered something was wrong although she remained above water.

According to investigators, initial autopsy results found no physical trauma. Toxicology

results are pending.