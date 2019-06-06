Woman inspired to pay it forward helps Lower Richland senior graduate

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- A Midlands woman is paying it forward to her alma mater in hopes to inspire others to do the same.

A Lower Richland High School student almost missed her chance to walk across the stage because of an outstanding balance with Jostens, a company that supplies graduation packages. She was able to walk thanks to a complete stranger who graduated from the same school.

“She had to be pulled out of line to try and get those things cleared up,” Ericka Hursey, Lower Richland principal said.

Amber found out just two days before the ceremony that she wouldn’t be able to walk if fees for her graduation package were not paid in full. A heartbreaking moment made worst by the fact that she had no idea where the money would come from. The fear was short lived when Karen Moore made a phone call to the school that would change her life.

“It was in minutes that I found out Moore had called the office requesting to help a student,” Hursey said. “Everything worked out perfectly.”

“I said that had to be God,” Moore said. “I called and at the same time this young lady was getting pulled from the graduation line.”

Moore was inspired to help her alma mater after hearing about billionaire Robert F. Smith paying off the student loans for Morehouse college’s entire graduating class.

“I said to myself, what can I do,” Moore said. “I can’t do on the same scale of what he did but I wanted to do something.”

Moore hopes her paying it forward will inspire others to do the same.

“A lot of students out here that don’t always have the support of their family and often time those of us here at work have to step in and help children but that’s what we’re here for,” Hursey said. “Any community support that we can get is greatly appreciated.”