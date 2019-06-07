Former Hammond star Seventh Woods enrolling at USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Former Hammond star Seventh Woods is enrolling at USC, according to a source close to the Woods family.

The ex-UNC guard will have to sit out next season due to NCAA transfer rules and will have to walk-on to the Gamecock basketball team in 2019-2020, since Carolina doesn’t have an open scholarship to give.

Woods is hoping to get a scholarship for 2020-2021.

The Hammond grad started his career at UNC and helped the Tar Heels win the national championship in 2017, but then suffered injuries that kept him out in 2018. He then lost the starting point guard job to Coby White this past year, which prompted Woods to leave the team.

He averaged 2.5 points and 10.8 minutes per contest in 2019 with the Tar Heels.