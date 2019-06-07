Sumter corner commits to Gamecocks for class of 2020

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) — Sumter’s O’Donnell Fortune won’t have to change mascots when he gets to college.

The three-star corner committed to Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks Friday afternoon, becoming the second defensive player for the class of 2020.

Fortune picked USC over offers from Charlotte, Colorado, Elon, Kansas, Liberty, UCF, Syracuse, Western Kentucky and Virginia.

Last season, in his junior year, O’Donnell registered 37 tackles and five interceptions.