Time is running out to enter 2019 alligator hunting lottery

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you have a desire to wrangle up a gator as a summer past time, you need to hurry up. time is running out if you want to go alligator hunting this season.

Officials with the Department of Natural Resources say your time to enter this year’s public alligator hunting season lottery drawing is running out. According to SCDNR, the deadline to enter the drawing is June 15th, 2019.

There is a ten dollar application fee. For more information on what you need to do before the deadline passes you by, you can click on the link provided here: http://www.dnr.sc.gov/wildlife/alligator/index.html

Alligator season starts September 14th and runs through October 12th.