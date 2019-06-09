In-state pairs commit to Carolina Saturday

\COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Two more prospects committed to Carolina’s football program Saturday, including one of the Midlands’ top high school prospects.

Hammond defensive tackle Alex Huntley, a four-star prospect, started the day by announcing his commitment to go to college down the street from his high school. Growing up in Maryland, Huntley moved to Columbia to play high school ball with the Skyhawks. Will Muschamp’s son, Jackson, is the starting QB at Hammond.

Huntley ranks as the 221st best prospect in the class of 2020 in the ESPN 300 and the fifth-best player in South Carolina. He chose the Gamecocks over a final six list that included Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, and Stanford.

I was searching for a place that felt like home. COMMITTED! pic.twitter.com/3OOKojPorL — boogie???? (@alexhuntley_) June 8, 2019

The fifth prospect to commit to USC this weekend alone was another in-state prospect, Trai Jones, the fourth-offensive lineman to join the class of 2020. The Abbeville High School three-star recruit tweeted his commitment to Carolina, choosing the Gamecocks over schools like Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, Army, UConn, Furman, Elon, Georgia State, and The Citadel.

ESPN currently rates the Gamecocks as the No. 14 class in the nation for their team rankings.