RCSD: Man in connection to multiple auto break-ins, stolen vehicle and card theft arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a teenager for charged of a stolen vehicle and breaking into a vehicle.

18-year-old Elijah Worthy was arrested on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, larceny/breaking into a motor vehicle and two counts of financial transaction card theft.

Worthy was arrested at this home on Friday, June 7 where deputies found him in the driver’s seat of a vehicle reported stolen.

Also, Worthy was in possession of two credit cards which was previously stolen from two different vehicles in the Cobblestone and Lake Carolina communities.

He is also linked to a vehicle break-in from the Blythewood area after a latent print was lifted from the vehicle and was confirmed through RCSD’s Latent Print section as being Worthy’s.

Worthy is being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.