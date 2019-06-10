Terry Bowden goes back to school, joins Clemson football staff as intern

By: Mike Olson

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) — Former Auburn and Akron coach Terry Bowden joins Clemson’s football staff as an unpaid intern. The 63-year old is enrolled at Clemson as a graduate student working on his Master’s degree in athletic leadership.

Bowden spent the last seven years as the head coach at Akron, where he had a record of 39-60 with two bowl appearances. Bowdens’s 39 wins are second in school history.

Bowden also spent six years with Auburn, where he went 47-17-1. In 1993, he lead the Tigers to a 11-0 season where they finished with a No. 4 ranking in the AP poll. The No. 1 team that year was Florida State, who was coached by Bowden’s father Bobby Bowden.

This is not Clemson’s first experience with the Bowden family. Bowden’s brother, Tommy, coached Clemson from 1999-2008 and went 72-45.