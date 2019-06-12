Braves sign first-round pick C Shea Langeliers

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves today signed C Shea Langeliers, the club’s first selection in the 2019 First-Year Player Draft. Langeliers will be at SunTrust Park for tonight’s game.

The Braves have now signed each of their first four selections, after infielders Braden Shewmake (21st overall) and Beau Philip (60th) signed yesterday. OF Michael Harris, Atlanta’s third-round pick (98th overall) signed Monday. Teams have until Friday, July 12 at 5:00 p.m. to sign their selections.

Langeliers, 21, batted .308/.374/.530 over 44 games during his junior season at Baylor University, logging 57 hits in 185 at-bats, including 20 extra-base hits, 33 runs and 42 RBI. The 6-foot-0, 190-pound native of Keller, Texas helped lead Baylor to a 33-15 record during the 2019 regular season and the No. 2 seed in the Los Angeles Regional of the NCAA tournament. He set an NCAA tournament record with 11 RBI in Baylor’s second game of the regional, going 5-for-6 with a double and three home runs on June 1 against Omaha.

Langeliers, who bats and throws right-handed, was named as one of 14 semifinalists for the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year award in 2019, one year after being named the Rawlings/ABCA Gold Glove Winner at the position last season. He threw out 14-of-25 (56%) would-be basestealers on the season, including 13-of-21 (62%) runners since missing 10 games with a broken hamate bone early in the season.

A three-year starter for Baylor, Langeliers combined to bat .289 (180-for-622) over 157 career games, all of which were starts. He was a unanimous First Team All-Big 12 selection in 2019, his second consecutive First Team honor. He was named a Second Team All-American following the 2018 season, and a Freshman All-American in 2017. Langeliers played with the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team last summer.

Langeliers entered the draft tabbed by MLB.com as the No. 10 overall prospect, and by Baseball America as the ninth-best prospect in the draft class. Both publications had him as the second-best catcher available.