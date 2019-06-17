“Emanuel” documentary in theaters on 4 year anniversary

CHARLESTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – On the four year anniversary of the massacre at Mother Emanuel AME Church, a documentary on the shooting will open nationwide today.

The documentary titled “Emanuel” will open in theaters today and on Wednesday.

The shooting took the lives of nine parishioners, known as the Emanuel 9.

The documentary is produced by basketball star Stephen Curry and actresses Viola Davis and Mariska Hargitay.

The film will feature interviews of the survivors and family members of the victims, along with the national impact from this tragedy.

For information on how you can get tickets to the film, visit Fathom Events website by clicking here.