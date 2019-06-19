All-Star Middleton opts out of old deal, becomes free agent

Charleston native Khris Middleton declined to pick up his $13 million player option with the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday and will enter the open market as an unrestricted free agent, according to a report from ESPN.

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star forward Khris Middleton is declining his $13M player option and will become an unrestricted free agent, his agent, Mike Lindeman of Excel Sports, tells ESPN. Middleton and Bucks are planning to work together toward a new long-term deal, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 19, 2019

Middleton turns 28 in August and is coming off arguably the best year of his seven year career. The Porter-Gaud alum, who played his college ball at Texas A&M, made his first All-Star team while averaging 18.3 points, six rebounds, and four assists a game for a Bucks team that finished with the best record (60-22) in the NBA regular season.

The former second round pick is eligible to sign for as long as five years and $190 million with Milwaukee or can get a maximum of four years and $141 million from another team.