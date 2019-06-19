Martin Joins Sports Illustrated’s NBA Draft Coverage

COLUMBIA, S.C. – University of South Carolina head men’s basketball coach Frank Martin has joined Sports Illustrated’s coverage of the 2019 NBA Draft this coming Thursday. Martin will be live from New York City alongside NBA analyst Chris Mannix, college analyst Jon Rothstein, as well as former NBA head coach Dave Joerger, SI writer Rohan Nadkarni and SI Now host, Madelyn Burke. Coverage begins at 7:30 PM ET, and will be streamed on SI.com, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Thursday’s NBA Draft will be held in Brooklyn, N.Y., at the Barclays Center, with the New Orleans Pelicans holding the number one pick.

