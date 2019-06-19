Sheriff warns of telephone scam targeting the elderly

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Department is warning individuals of a continued telephone scam involving information about grandchildren.

A scam caller makes contact with a person and in a muffled voice will pretend to be the caller’s grandchild. There are various scenarios, but the alleged grandchild will say they are in some kind of serious trouble such as being in jail for a DUI or being held in a foreign country.

The alleged grandchild will plea not to let the parents know and demand their help. Either the alleged grandchild or another person will come on the phone and demand money, either in the form of gift cards or Western Union money orders.

The scam caller will even tell of the nearest store to obtain them. Once the money is transmitted or the codes on the cards are given, the money is gone. Most often times these scams are coming from outside the country.

The Newberry Sheriff says it is the shock value that often tricks the victim. Scam callers have become skilled at shocking the victim then getting the information out of them to the victim believe it is their grandchild.

If this should happen to you or a loved one, do not send money. Tips to take would be to hang up and call your local law enforcement to verify if the call is real.

If you have senior citizens in your family, please share this bulletin to prevent these terrible scams.