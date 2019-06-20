CPD releases surveillance video of vehicle suspected in shooting that severely injured 18-year-old
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department has released surveillance video of a suspected vehicle in connection to a shooting incident that left a 18-year-old with life threatening injuries.
The shooting incident occurred on North Main Street near Wilson Boulevard on Monday, June 17 around 10 p.m.
The female victim was traveling in a separate vehicle when she was wounded by gunfire. Initially, CPD officers found her with life-threatening injuries to the upper body. She remains at a local hospital in critical condition.
Investigators continue to conduct interviews to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the motive.
Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC
#CPDSCUpdate: We've just posted surveillance video related to Monday night's shooting investigation from N. Main Street. Looking for a gray SUV in connection with the case:https://t.co/OoiPAXGMwu pic.twitter.com/bOmDAAxCA6
— Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) June 21, 2019