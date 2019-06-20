Pet dog finds human bone; officials trying to ID remains

SENECA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities say a pet dog retrieved a large human bone from its owner’s neighborhood, and now they’re trying to identify the remains.

News outlets report a coroner confirmed Tuesday that the bone found in Seneca belonged to a woman. Police have since dispatched cadaver dogs to a “large area” of rough terrain nearby in search of more remains.

By Wednesday, crews had discovered a right pelvic bone and right femur, along with additional remains found in a nearby creek.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office says the bones likely belonged to a 25-to-45-year-old woman who died up to one year ago.

Investigators say they will compare DNA to missing persons records, including two women who were reported missing in the area this winter.