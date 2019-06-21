Fitness Friday: The benefits of kickboxing with child

Cisco and Amanda from 9 Round joined Tyler Ryan on Fitness Friday

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – According to 9 Round owner Amanda Dozier, being nine months pregnant is not an excuse not to work out, as she demonstrated a low impact squat with a front kick routine. Co-owner Cisco Martinez pointed out that as the weeks tick on toward birth, a woman’s hips tend to spread a little, making the need for exercises that strengthen the adulators and abductors extremely important. Small routines that stretch and exercise not only the hips but entire body ensure that the mom-to-be is healthy and strong throughout the process.

Dozier also pointed out that maintaining a healthy workout routine can help with “baby weight” after the arrival of the bundle of joy.

You can learn about more low (and high) impact workouts

