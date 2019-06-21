Give back to the community with the CIS Fundraiser & Reading Consortium

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – During the summer, you can give back to the community through the Community In Schools fundraiser and the Midlands Reading Consortium!

Curtis spoke with Tanika Epps, Interim CEO of Community In Schools of the Midlands, about raising funds for at-risk youth.

Epps spoke about how the fundraiser supports their dropout prevention program, that helps elementary, middle and high school students in six schools.

CIS needs to raise funds for school supplies for 2,488 students by August 19th and more volunteers to help prevent kids from dropping out of school.

For more information on how to donate, visit the CIS website by clicking here.

Curtis also spoke with Melissa Dunn, Director of Education of United Way of the Midlands for the Midlands Reading Consortium.

She spoke about how they need volunteer reading tutors to teach kids from Pre-K to 2nd grade 1 day a week for 30 mins.

United Way officials say kids who aren’t reading on a 3rd grade reading level are four times more likely to graduate late, or at all.

For more information on how to volunteer, visit the United Way of the Midlands’ website by clicking here.