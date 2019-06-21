Hornets take trio of players in NBA Draft Thursday

The Charlotte Hornets tonight selected forward PJ Washington from the University of Kentucky with the 12th overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft. In the second round, the team added guard/forward Cody Martin from the University of Nevada with the 36th overall pick and forward Jalen McDaniels from San Diego State University with the 52nd overall pick.

The 6-8 Washington was a consensus All-America Third Team selection and earned All-SEC First Team honors as a sophomore in 2018-19 after averaging a team-high 15.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks over 29.3 minutes in 35 games for Kentucky. He shot .522 from the field (190-364) and .423 from beyond the three-point line (33-78), making him one of only four players in the nation standing 6-8 or taller who averaged at least 15.0 points per game, shot .500 or better from the field, shot .400 or better from beyond the three-point line and made at least 30 three-pointers.

For the season, Washington ranked third in the SEC in field goal percentage, fifth in total rebounds (264), sixth in rebounds per game, sixth in defensive rebounds (183), seventh in field goals made (190), eighth in total points (531), ninth in free throws made (118), 11th in points per game and 15th in both total blocks (43) and blocks per game. He was a finalist for the Karl Malone Award honoring the country’s top power forward, as well as the John R. Wooden Award and the Naismith Trophy.

As a freshman in 2017-18, Washington averaged 10.8 points on .519 shooting from the field (135-260), 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 27.4 minutes in 37 games played. In his first season with the Wildcats, he ranked 12th in the SEC in free throws made (126), 14thin offensive rebounds (67) and 15th in both defensive rebounds (144) and total rebounds (211).

The 36th overall pick, Martin was named to the All-Mountain West Third Team and Mountain West All-Defensive Team in 2018-19 after averaging 12.1 points, 4.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game, while shooting .505 from the field, including .358 from beyond the three-point line. As a senior for Nevada, the 6-7 Martin led the Mountain West in total assists (167) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.6), while ranking third in assists per game, third in total steals (46), third in minutes played (1,171) and fourth in steals per game.

As a junior in 2017-18, the native of Mocksville, NC, was named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and earned All-Mountain West Second Team and Mountain West All-Defensive Team honors. Martin finished his junior campaign averaging 14.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.5 blocks in a conference-best 35.7 minutes per game. He led the conference in total steals (60) and ranked second in assists per game, steals per game, total assists (169) and minutes played (1,284). He also ranked third in total blocks (53), fourth in blocks per game, fifth in field goal percentage (.516), seventh in total field goals (193) and eighth in total rebounds (225).

Martin played his first two seasons at North Carolina State University before transferring to Nevada following the 2015-16 campaign. In two seasons with the Wolfpack, he averaged 5.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 20.6 minutes over 52 games played.

The 52nd overall pick, McDaniels played two seasons at San Diego State. As a sophomore in 2018-19, he earned All-Mountain West Second Team honors after averaging 15.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.0 minutes per game. The 6-10 McDaniels ranked fourth in the conference in field goals (212), fourth in field goal percentage (.466), fifth in total rebounds (281), fifth in defensive rebounds (214), seventh in total points (541) eighth in rebounds per game, ninth in points per game, ninth in steals (38) and ninth in minutes played (1,055).

As a freshman in 2017-18, McDaniels was named to the All-Mountain West Third Team by the media and honorable mention by the coaches. He averaged 10.5 points, and 7.5 rebounds in 24.7 minutes per game, while shooting .586 from the field (126-215) and .788 from the free-throw line (89-113). McDaniels ranked sixth in the conference in total rebounds (248), sixth in offensive rebounds (74), seventh in rebounds per game, eighth in defensive rebounds (174) and 10th in free-throw percentage (.788).