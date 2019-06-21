Mark Kingston named to USA Collegiate National Team staff

DURHAM, N.C. – Gamecock head baseball coach Mark Kingston will serve as an assistant coach on the United States Collegiate National Team, USA Baseball announced Friday afternoon.

Kingston, will be joined on staff by head coach Dan McDonnell (Louisville), assistant coach Tony Skole (The Citadel), pitching coach Greg Moore (St. Mary’s) and bench coach Dave Turgeon (Pittsburgh Pirates).

Kingston recently completed his second season with the Gamecocks and has a 338-234-1 career record in 10 years as a head coach. He helped Carolina to an NCAA Greenville Regional crown and a Super Regional berth in 2018 and has had 15 draft picks in his two years in Columbia. Kingston also had the most signees in the country picked in the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft with nine selections.

The 2019 Collegiate National Team will start its summer at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina, competing in intrasquad Red vs. Blue games from June 27-30 before playing against the Coastal Plain League Select team on July 1.

The team will then host the 8th Annual USA vs. Cuba International Friendship Series in various locations across North Carolina from July 2-6. The two teams will kick off the series at L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory, North Carolina, on July 2 before a July 3 matchup at BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Fourth of July game between the two teams will be played in Durham, North Carolina, at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park (DBAP) followed by a game at the National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina, on July 5. The series will wrap-up on July 6 when the team’s will once again meet at the DBAP in Durham.

Following the annual friendship series with Cuba, the Collegiate National Team will travel to Taipei, Taiwan, for the 19th USA vs. Chinese Taipei International Friendship Series from July 9-12 before heading to Matsuyama, Japan, to begin the 43rd USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Stars Series from July 16-21.