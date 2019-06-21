Mets Unite to Show Their Stripes

Today Meteorologists and Climate Scientists are showing their stripes. Specifically the picture below, take from https://showyourstripes.info/, represents the global temperature each year from 1850 to 2018. It’s a very effective visual that shows how dramatically the globe is warming – especially in the last few decades. Here’s a nice article written by Dr. Marshal Shepherd today. https://www.forbes.com/sites/marshallshepherd/2019/06/19/why-tv-meteorologists-will-show-their-stripes-for-climate-on-june-21st/#6fbebc204532