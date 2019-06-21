Tasty Tuesday: Chef E-Dot, the Pop-up Restaurant, and the blind taste test

Pop-up restaurateur E-Dot Da Chef joined Tyler Ryan for a fun taste testing tueday

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – E-Dot Da Chef joined Tyler Ryan and the GMC Team for a Tasty Tuesday, including a very scary blind taste test.

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality and currently serves as a co-host and weather anchor on Good Morning Columbia. You can follow him on Twitter, InstaGram, and Facebook, or email him HERE.