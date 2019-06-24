Powerball ticket worth $100,00 sold in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you feeling lucky? According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, a Powerball ticket sold in Orangeburg for Saturday night’s drawing is worth $100,000.

Lottery officials say the ticket was purchased at Enmarket #882 on Neeses Hwy.

According to Lottery officials, the ticket holder stands to benefit from the purchase of PowerPlay®. Because this player paid an additional $1 for PowerPlay®, their $50,000 prize doubled to $100,000 when a “2” multiplier was selected.

Here are the numbers, per the SC Lottery

Powerball® – Saturday, June 22

3 – 6 – 11 – 14 – 66 Powerball®: 21

For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is $122 million.