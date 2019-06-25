FDA: Potential metal in infant formula spurs nationwide recall

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —– Dublin, Ireland and Allegan, MI – Perrigo Company plc has issued a voluntary recall of their 35-ounce, 992-gram containers of Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron.

This product, sold exclusively at Walmart stires nationwide and according to the manufacturer is being recalled because of the potential presence of metal foreign matter in some of the more than 23 thousand containers under the recall.

Company officials say no adverse events have been reported and the recall is being initiated out of an abundance of caution due to a consumer report. The company says no other products or retailers are affected by this recall.

Consumers should look for Lot Code C26EVFV that has a “use by” date of February 26, 2021, which can be found on the bottom of the package. If you purchased this product you’re urged to discontinue use and return the unused portion to any Walmart store for a refund.



If you still have questions or concerns about Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron contact Perrigo Consumer Affairs at 866-629-6181.