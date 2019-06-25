Section of Walking Trail at Riverfront Park closed for storm clean up

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Clean up is underway on a portion of Riverfront Park.

According to City officials, a section of the walking trail at Riverfront Park will be closed today, June 25 to remove debris left after recent storms, the Columbia Parks & Recreation Department announced.

In order to ensure the safety of the public, a portion of the walking trail located upstream of the I-126 bridge at the 1.25-mile marker will be closed from public access, say officials.

Guests can still enter the park at both entrances located at 312 Laurel Street and 4122 River Drive.