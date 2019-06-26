RCSD searching for man linked to a home burglary in 2014

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted on first-degree burglary charges.

Stacey Moshawni Harris, 38, is wanted in connection with a burglary, which occurred on July 21, 2014[sic], at a home on Hickory Knob Lane.

Harris forced his way into the home and stole more than $12,000 worth of personal property. DNA evidence collected from the scene at the time was turned over for a statewide database search, which recently yielded results.

Harris is described as being 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.