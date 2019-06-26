SC counties struggling to keep EMT’s, paramedics in the field

A report from the South Carolina EMS Association says 13 percent of emergency response jobs were unfilled last year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Several counties across South Carolina are having a tough time recruiting and retaining emergency medical technicians (EMT’s) and paramedics.

Henry Lewis, the head of the South Carolina EMS Association, says no county has a dangerously low number of first responders, but if they are unable to bring in more workers in the next ten years, EMS divisions across the state might be in trouble.

Over the past few years, several medical professionals have decided to find new opportunities away from the ambulance.

“The state of South Carolina certified 113 paramedics, novel and brand new to the industry. We lost 200 in that same year,” said Brian Hood, the EMS Chief for Lexington County.

The South Carolina EMS Association says that 13% of emergency response jobs across the state went unfilled last year.

Officials in both Lexington and Richland Counties say they don’t struggle to bring in EMT’s, but some say it is more difficult to maintain a large roster of advanced medical providers.

“As population continues to grow in our wonderful county, the need for those ALS providers becomes more and more,” Hood said.

Some experienced responders choose to go to private ambulance services, like First Priority Medical Transport in Cayce.

Michael Hall, the EMS Director for First Priority Medical Transport, says higher pay and more flexible hours makes private services appealing for experienced paramedics.

“We target those with five years or more experience, most of those folks had to get that experience somewhere, and that’s usually taken away from the county agencies,” Hall said.

In Lexington County, Hood says a helpful area to gather new recruits is the county’s EMS Explorer program.

They also work with new EMT’s to prepare them for the emotional stress they could encounter and help them make that transition to become paramedics.

Hood says even with the changing staffing patterns, his team will still be prepared.

“We send the most appropriate ambulance to the most appropriate call to maximize our existing paramedic workforce,” Hood said.

According to the SC EMS Association, counties in the Midlands have the hardest time bringing in paramedics, with 17 percent of those positions going unfilled last year.