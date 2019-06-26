Zion receives gift from Drew Brees on arrival in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WOLO) – Zion Williamson’s presence in New Orleans is drawing high praise from one of, if not the greatest athlete to ever play by the bayou.

The Pelicans official twitter account released a video Tuesday from the Spartanburg Day alum’s first trip to NOLA, showing a gift from Saints QB Drew Brees. The MVP of Super Bowl XLIV gave Zion what the Duke star says is his first autographed jersey, where Brees wrote on his number 9 “Passing the torch to you!”