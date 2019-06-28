Consumer Product Safety Commission warns of firework dangers

(CNN) — Independence day may be next week, but some of you are celebrating early and may have plans to light up a few fireworks. The Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning people about the importance of fireworks safety.

The agency put on a demonstration to show how quickly things can go wrong when fireworks are not handled properly. New data reveals more than nine-thousand fireworks-related injuries were treated at emergency rooms in 2018. Experts say more than half of injuries in small children were caused by sparklers.

Leaders also say when you’re done with your fireworks you should douse the device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before throwing it away, to prevent a trash fire.